Denbury (NYSE:DEN) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.50% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Denbury Inc. is an oil and natural gas company. It involved in exploitation, drilling and proven engineering extraction practices. The company’s focused operating areas include the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. Denbury Inc., formerly known as Denbury Resources Inc., is based in PLANO, Texas. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on DEN. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on shares of Denbury in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Denbury in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Denbury in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Denbury in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Denbury from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.42.

Shares of DEN stock traded down $2.87 on Monday, reaching $71.13. 459,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 559,886. Denbury has a 1 year low of $33.00 and a 1 year high of $91.30. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.91 and a beta of 3.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.10.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. Denbury had a negative net margin of 10.80% and a positive return on equity of 12.51%. The company had revenue of $343.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.57 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Denbury will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Denbury by 539.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,663,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,045,000 after acquiring an additional 3,933,584 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Denbury by 178.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,067,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,362 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Denbury by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,965,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,311 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Denbury in the 4th quarter valued at $54,082,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Denbury by 227.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 692,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,162,000 after acquiring an additional 480,971 shares during the period.

Denbury Company Profile

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

