Dendur Capital LP Increases Position in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO)

Dendur Capital LP increased its position in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) by 13.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 881,988 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 102,970 shares during the period. Criteo comprises approximately 4.8% of Dendur Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Dendur Capital LP’s holdings in Criteo were worth $32,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Criteo by 2.1% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,056,550 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $183,633,000 after purchasing an additional 102,688 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Criteo by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,834,680 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $218,672,000 after buying an additional 216,820 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Criteo by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 4,626,594 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $169,565,000 after buying an additional 258,377 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Criteo by 62.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,348,006 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $151,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Criteo by 13.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,297,464 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $120,852,000 after purchasing an additional 390,207 shares in the last quarter. 84.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CRTO shares. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Criteo from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Criteo from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Criteo from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Criteo from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.21.

Shares of CRTO stock traded up $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $35.81. 914 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,742. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 0.99. Criteo S.A. has a one year low of $24.06 and a one year high of $46.65.

In other news, CEO Megan Clarken sold 135,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.51, for a total value of $5,473,225.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ryan Damon sold 10,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total value of $441,390.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 145,996 shares of company stock worth $5,918,707. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Criteo SA is a global technology company, which specializes in digital performance marketing. The firm enables e-commerce companies to leverage large volumes of granular data to engage and convert their customers. Its solutions include Criteo Marketing Solutions, Criteo Shopper Graph, Criteo AI Engine, Criteo Retail Media, and Publisher Network.

