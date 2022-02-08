Denny’s (DENN) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
NASDAQ:DENN opened at $15.76 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.53. Denny’s has a 1 year low of $13.33 and a 1 year high of $20.02. The company has a market capitalization of $998.96 million, a P/E ratio of 27.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.68.
A number of analysts have issued reports on DENN shares. Truist Financial raised Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $19.13 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denny’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Denny’s from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Denny’s from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Denny’s in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.63.
About Denny’s
Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It offers offers a wide selection of lunch and dinner items including burgers, sandwiches, salads and skillet entrées, along with an assortment of beverages, appetizers, and desserts. The company was founded by Harold Butler and Richard Jezak in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, SC.
