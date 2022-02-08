Denny’s (DENN) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:DENN opened at $15.76 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.53. Denny’s has a 1 year low of $13.33 and a 1 year high of $20.02. The company has a market capitalization of $998.96 million, a P/E ratio of 27.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.68.

Get Denny's alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on DENN shares. Truist Financial raised Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $19.13 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denny’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Denny’s from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Denny’s from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Denny’s in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.63.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DENN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Denny’s by 466.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,543 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 11,153 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Denny’s by 12.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,644 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Denny’s by 15.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,037 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 3,274 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Denny’s by 5.6% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 47,233 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Denny’s by 7.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 246,609 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,030,000 after buying an additional 17,740 shares during the period. 88.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Denny’s

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It offers offers a wide selection of lunch and dinner items including burgers, sandwiches, salads and skillet entrées, along with an assortment of beverages, appetizers, and desserts. The company was founded by Harold Butler and Richard Jezak in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, SC.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Denny's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denny's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.