DerivaDAO (DDX) Price Tops $2.76 on Major Exchanges

DerivaDAO (CURRENCY:DDX) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 8th. In the last seven days, DerivaDAO has traded down 6.8% against the dollar. One DerivaDAO coin can now be purchased for $2.76 or 0.00006322 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DerivaDAO has a market capitalization of $72.05 million and approximately $869,282.00 worth of DerivaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DerivaDAO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002291 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001931 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.56 or 0.00049353 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,089.25 or 0.07072544 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.95 or 0.00052540 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43,599.32 or 0.99816562 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.07 or 0.00055109 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00006300 BTC.

DerivaDAO Profile

DerivaDAO’s total supply is 50,297,306 coins and its circulating supply is 26,094,664 coins. DerivaDAO’s official Twitter account is @DDX_Official . The Reddit community for DerivaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/derivadex

DerivaDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DerivaDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DerivaDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DerivaDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DerivaDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DerivaDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.