Desjardins Lowers Osisko Development (OTCMKTS:RNGTF) Price Target to C$8.00

Osisko Development (OTCMKTS:RNGTF) had its price objective reduced by Desjardins from C$8.25 to C$8.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Osisko Development in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an outperform rating for the company.

Shares of RNGTF opened at $3.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.02. Osisko Development has a 1 year low of $3.06 and a 1 year high of $8.00.

Osisko Development Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It operates through the following projects. Cariboo, San Antonio, James Bay properties, Guerrero properties, and mineral reserve and resources. The company was founded on November 25, 2020 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

