Deutsche Bank AG Has $49,000 Position in Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its stake in shares of Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) by 74.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Seaboard were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Seaboard by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 52,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Seaboard by 24.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,193,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Seaboard by 7.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,294,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Seaboard by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,925,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Seaboard by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,922,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 17.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seaboard stock opened at $3,919.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.31. Seaboard Co. has a 12 month low of $3,099.02 and a 12 month high of $4,400.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Seaboard Corp. engages in the provision of agribusiness and transportation businesses. It operates through the following segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling, Marine, Sugar & Alcohol, Power and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells fresh and frozen pork products to further processors, food service operators, grocery stores, distributors and retail outlets throughout the United States, Japan, Mexico and other foreign markets.

