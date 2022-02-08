Deutsche Bank AG Invests $30,000 in Sera Prognostics Inc (NASDAQ:SERA)

Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Sera Prognostics Inc (NASDAQ:SERA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Sera Prognostics in the third quarter worth $79,000. Lesa Sroufe & Co bought a new stake in shares of Sera Prognostics in the third quarter worth $183,000. Finally, Interwest Venture Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Sera Prognostics in the third quarter worth $26,844,000. 29.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SERA shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Sera Prognostics in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sera Prognostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sera Prognostics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

NASDAQ SERA opened at $7.00 on Tuesday. Sera Prognostics Inc has a 1-year low of $5.75 and a 1-year high of $15.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.92.

Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.08 million. Analysts predict that Sera Prognostics Inc will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

Sera Prognostics Inc is a women’s health diagnostics company. It focused on improving maternal and neonatal health by providing pregnancy biomarker information to doctors and patients. Sera Prognostics Inc is based in SALT LAKE CITY.

