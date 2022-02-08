Deutsche Bank AG Sells 430,358 Shares of OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its stake in OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) by 96.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 430,358 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in OrganiGram were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OrganiGram in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,245,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in OrganiGram by 61.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 855,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after acquiring an additional 325,737 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of OrganiGram by 97.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 524,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 258,997 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of OrganiGram by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 820,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 249,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of OrganiGram by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 394,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 135,282 shares during the period. 11.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OGI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on OrganiGram from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. cut their price target on OrganiGram from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of OrganiGram from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $3.25 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from $5.70 to $5.30 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OrganiGram from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, OrganiGram has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.62.

OGI stock opened at $1.55 on Tuesday. OrganiGram Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $6.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.17. The company has a market cap of $464.88 million, a PE ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 0.16.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). OrganiGram had a negative return on equity of 18.09% and a negative net margin of 107.01%. The firm had revenue of $19.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.13 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that OrganiGram Holdings Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

