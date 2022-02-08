Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms Buy Rating for Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO)

Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

AUTO has been the topic of several other research reports. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Liberum Capital increased their target price on Auto Trader Group from GBX 815 ($11.02) to GBX 860 ($11.63) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 725 ($9.80) target price on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Auto Trader Group from GBX 670 ($9.06) to GBX 750 ($10.14) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Auto Trader Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 708.11 ($9.58).

LON:AUTO opened at GBX 637.20 ($8.62) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 704.73 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 662.38. Auto Trader Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 538 ($7.28) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 751.40 ($10.16). The firm has a market capitalization of £6.03 billion and a PE ratio of 31.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

