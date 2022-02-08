Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms Buy Rating for Ferguson (LON:FERG)

Ferguson (LON:FERG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on FERG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a £147 ($198.78) price target on shares of Ferguson in a report on Friday, January 14th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a £100.80 ($136.31) price target on shares of Ferguson in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Societe Generale lifted their price objective on Ferguson from £145 ($196.08) to £190 ($256.93) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ferguson from £122.50 ($165.65) to £155 ($209.60) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Ferguson from £115 ($155.51) to £130 ($175.79) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of £129.65 ($175.33).

Ferguson stock opened at £111.85 ($151.25) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of £123.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of £112.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.47. Ferguson has a 12-month low of GBX 8,344 ($112.83) and a 12-month high of £136.40 ($184.45). The stock has a market capitalization of £24.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

