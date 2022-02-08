Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms Hold Rating for Countryside Properties (LON:CSP)

Countryside Properties (LON:CSP)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

CSP has been the topic of several other reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 560 ($7.57) target price on shares of Countryside Properties in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Countryside Properties from GBX 450 ($6.09) to GBX 340 ($4.60) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 520 ($7.03) price target on shares of Countryside Properties in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 510 ($6.90) price target on shares of Countryside Properties in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 500.44 ($6.77).

Get Countryside Properties alerts:

LON:CSP opened at GBX 308 ($4.16) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.79, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 396.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 469.38. Countryside Properties has a 1-year low of GBX 290.80 ($3.93) and a 1-year high of GBX 579.50 ($7.84).

In other Countryside Properties news, insider John W. Martin bought 47,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 421 ($5.69) per share, with a total value of £199,920.27 ($270,345.19). Also, insider Iain McPherson bought 55,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 417 ($5.64) per share, for a total transaction of £233,248.95 ($315,414.40).

About Countryside Properties

Countryside Properties PLC operates as a home builder and urban regeneration partner in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Partnerships and Housebuilding. The Partnerships segment specializes in the urban regeneration of public sector land that delivers private, affordable, and private rented sector homes in partnership with local authorities and housing associations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Countryside Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Countryside Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.