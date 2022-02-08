DFS Furniture (LON:DFS) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

DFS Furniture (LON:DFS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 365 ($4.94) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 59.30% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on DFS. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of DFS Furniture in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 450 ($6.09) price target on shares of DFS Furniture in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd.
Shares of DFS stock opened at GBX 229.13 ($3.10) on Monday. DFS Furniture has a one year low of GBX 206.50 ($2.79) and a one year high of GBX 318.50 ($4.31). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.60, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 243.96 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 260.01. The firm has a market capitalization of £592.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70.
DFS Furniture Company Profile
DFS Furniture plc designs, manufactures, sells, delivers, installs, and retails a range of sofas, upholstered furniture, and other living room furniture products in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company operates its products under the brands of DFS, Sofology, Dwell, and Sofa Workshop. It operates a network of 125 DFS stores, 42 Sofology stores, and 36 Dwell stores.
