DHT (NYSE:DHT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

DHT (NYSE:DHT) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The shipping company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $49.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.83 million. DHT had a negative return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share.

DHT stock opened at $5.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.73. DHT has a one year low of $4.55 and a one year high of $7.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market cap of $862.53 million, a PE ratio of -252.50 and a beta of -0.27.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DHT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered DHT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet lowered DHT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.68.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in DHT by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,314 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 4,188 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of DHT by 223.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 99,219 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 68,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of DHT by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,283,387 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,382,000 after purchasing an additional 143,307 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.25% of the company’s stock.

DHT Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of a fleet of crude oil tankers. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore, and Oslo, Norway. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

