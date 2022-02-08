Diamond Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $16,209.00 (DMD)

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 8th. Diamond has a market cap of $7.03 million and $16,209.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Diamond coin can currently be bought for $1.92 or 0.00004457 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Diamond has traded 13.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001491 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000012 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000012 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000020 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.61 or 0.00050205 BTC.

About Diamond

Diamond (DMD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,663,102 coins. Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Diamond’s official website is bit.diamonds . The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Buying and Selling Diamond

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Diamond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

