DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on DKS. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $161.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued a buy rating and set a $144.00 price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $131.15.

DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $112.65 on Friday. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 52-week low of $66.76 and a 52-week high of $147.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $1.22. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 54.06%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 15.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.53%.

In related news, Chairman Edward W. Stack purchased 227,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $110.30 per share, with a total value of $25,038,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total value of $91,424.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,447 shares of company stock worth $2,660,027 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 30.09% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 32.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $52,679,000 after acquiring an additional 350,515 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 48,765 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $4,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the second quarter worth approximately $154,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2.3% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter worth about $390,000. 86.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

