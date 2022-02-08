Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 36,414 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,117,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,414 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.32% of Fiserv worth $229,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FISV. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Fiserv by 16.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 198,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,223,000 after acquiring an additional 27,932 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 200.8% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 17.0% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after buying an additional 2,492 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 10,589.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 10,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort L.P. bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the second quarter valued at $479,000. 97.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FISV. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Fiserv from $153.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Fiserv from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.41.

In other Fiserv news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.76, for a total transaction of $1,007,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 12,592 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total transaction of $1,276,199.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 21,491 shares of company stock valued at $2,064,444 and sold 169,965 shares valued at $17,396,853. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FISV stock opened at $105.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.85 and a 200-day moving average of $107.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.06 and a 12 month high of $127.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.81.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides technology solutions needed to run operations, including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

