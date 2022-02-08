Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,044,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 66,347 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.08% of KeyCorp worth $217,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in KeyCorp by 103.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:KEY opened at $26.41 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.62. The company has a market capitalization of $24.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $17.90 and a 1-year high of $27.17.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 33.32% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.66%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KEY shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of KeyCorp to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.76.

In related news, insider Brian L. Fishel sold 11,841 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total transaction of $275,421.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

