Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 667,933 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 44,474 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.42% of Northrop Grumman worth $240,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

NYSE:NOC opened at $373.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $382.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $371.58. The stock has a market cap of $58.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.84. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $288.08 and a 1 year high of $408.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $6.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.04. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 19.64%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 14.40%.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.54, for a total transaction of $155,231.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Karl J. Krapek sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.25, for a total value of $1,000,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on NOC. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Vertical Research cut Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $440.00 to $428.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $412.18.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.