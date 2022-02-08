Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $249.67 Million Stock Holdings in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,987,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 136,641 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.96% of Santander Consumer USA worth $249,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SC. Versor Investments LP increased its position in Santander Consumer USA by 5,619.6% during the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 793,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,083,000 after acquiring an additional 779,493 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Santander Consumer USA by 67.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,777,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,108,000 after acquiring an additional 718,119 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Santander Consumer USA by 790.2% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 766,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,951,000 after acquiring an additional 680,139 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Santander Consumer USA by 25.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,597,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,335,000 after acquiring an additional 523,667 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Santander Consumer USA by 79.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 969,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,224,000 after acquiring an additional 429,842 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Santander Consumer USA stock opened at $41.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of 4.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 58.64, a quick ratio of 58.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.87 and its 200 day moving average is $41.68. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.97 and a 1 year high of $42.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. Santander Consumer USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.75%.

In related news, major shareholder Santander S.A. Banco purchased 14,184,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.50 per share, with a total value of $588,653,181.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.14.

Santander Consumer USA Company Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of consumer financing services. It offers retail installment contracts, vehicle leases, dealer loans, financial products, and services related to motorcycles, motor car, and marine vehicles. The company was founded in July 2013 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

