Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 150,334 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,386,491 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 150,334 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.74% of Southwest Airlines worth $225,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 27,340 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,451,000 after buying an additional 3,129 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 37,974 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,015,000 after buying an additional 7,289 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 83,320 shares of the airline’s stock worth $4,423,000 after buying an additional 6,894 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 92,700 shares of the airline’s stock worth $4,921,000 after buying an additional 36,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth about $373,000. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LUV opened at $44.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $26.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88, a PEG ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.56. Southwest Airlines Co. has a one year low of $38.66 and a one year high of $64.75.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The airline reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 6.19% and a negative return on equity of 12.89%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.29) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LUV. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Susquehanna lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $59.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.24.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

