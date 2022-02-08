Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 222,985 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,288,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222,985 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.77% of Archer-Daniels-Midland worth $257,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 425,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,543,000 after purchasing an additional 129,913 shares in the last quarter. F3Logic LLC increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 48,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,364,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,874,000 after acquiring an additional 763,846 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 494,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,707,000 after acquiring an additional 68,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter valued at about $245,000. 77.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ADM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Argus raised their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.08.

In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 268,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total transaction of $20,003,327.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ADM opened at $75.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 11.99. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a twelve month low of $53.13 and a twelve month high of $76.84. The firm has a market cap of $42.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.37.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $23.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. This is an increase from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is presently 30.90%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

