Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 92,435 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,031,103 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 92,435 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.81% of Jabil worth $235,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Jabil by 2.6% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in Jabil by 4.5% during the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Jabil by 2.3% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Jabil by 3.5% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Jabil by 0.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 47,183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jabil alerts:

JBL stock opened at $60.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.32 and a 200-day moving average of $62.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Jabil Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.43 and a 12 month high of $72.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.40.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. Jabil had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 34.35%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. Jabil’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Jabil’s payout ratio is presently 6.53%.

In other Jabil news, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 10,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.48, for a total transaction of $634,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 426 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $27,707.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 120,407 shares of company stock valued at $8,188,200. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on JBL shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Jabil from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Jabil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.38.

Jabil Profile

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL).

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.