Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) Downgraded to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $12.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $20.00.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on DSEY. Mizuho started coverage on Diversey in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Diversey from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Diversey in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on Diversey from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Diversey from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diversey currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.64.

NASDAQ:DSEY opened at $10.49 on Monday. Diversey has a 1-year low of $9.13 and a 1-year high of $18.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.59.

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $664.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.76 million. Diversey had a negative net margin of 8.07% and a positive return on equity of 10.80%. Diversey’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Diversey will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSEY. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diversey during the 4th quarter worth about $41,660,000. Sunriver Management LLC bought a new stake in Diversey during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,068,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Diversey by 79.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,199,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853,542 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Diversey during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $23,031,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Diversey by 596.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,672,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432,373 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

About Diversey

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Institutional, and Food and Beverage. The company manufactures, markets, and sells infection prevention and personal care products; floor and building care chemicals; kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals, and machines; dosing and dispensing equipment; and floor care machines to healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractor industries.

