Dotmoovs (MOOV) Price Up 30.7% This Week

Dotmoovs (CURRENCY:MOOV) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. Dotmoovs has a market cap of $6.54 million and approximately $241,540.00 worth of Dotmoovs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dotmoovs coin can now be bought for about $0.0132 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Dotmoovs has traded up 30.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00004378 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001105 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.40 or 0.00041737 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.68 or 0.00105853 BTC.

Dotmoovs Profile

Dotmoovs (CRYPTO:MOOV) is a coin. Its launch date was May 21st, 2021. Dotmoovs’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 496,000,000 coins. Dotmoovs’ official Twitter account is @dotmoovs

According to CryptoCompare, “dotmoovs is a peer-to-peer competition platform that allows people to interact with each other, to challenge one another in their favourite sports and to improve their skills while doing it. dotmoovs is powered by blockchain and a state-of-the-art AI system to analyse videos of players performing sports challenges, allowing athletes of all skill levels to monetize their capabilities, earning $MOOVs and NFTs. “

Buying and Selling Dotmoovs

