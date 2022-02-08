Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $23.37

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$23.37 and traded as high as C$24.80. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst shares last traded at C$24.60, with a volume of 138,846 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Desjardins raised Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. National Bankshares lowered Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst to a “hold” rating and set a C$27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 17th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$24.50 to C$25.50 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$25.82.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$23.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$23.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.37. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.56.

In other news, Director Karine Macindoe sold 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.80, for a total transaction of C$161,847.48.

About Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN)

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

