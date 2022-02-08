DubaiCoin (DBIX) Price Reaches $1.20

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 8th. DubaiCoin has a market capitalization of $5.12 million and approximately $552,181.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DubaiCoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One DubaiCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.25 or 0.00023594 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00015756 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001281 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00004231 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001500 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001267 BTC.

DubaiCoin Profile

DubaiCoin (DBIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DubaiCoin is www.arabianchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DBIX is an advanced version of DubaiCoin with improved security and greater efficiency to support money transfers and global payments, along with fueling the Arabian Chain platform. It's a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Dagger-Hashimoto algorithm. “

Buying and Selling DubaiCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DubaiCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DubaiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

