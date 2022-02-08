DXdao 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $137,292.00 (DXD)

DXdao (CURRENCY:DXD) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 8th. DXdao has a market cap of $25.47 million and $137,292.00 worth of DXdao was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DXdao coin can currently be purchased for approximately $516.46 or 0.01168880 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DXdao has traded up 10.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.64 or 0.00334141 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000126 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0885 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00006581 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000947 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002944 BTC.

DXdao Profile

DXD is a coin. It launched on May 6th, 2020. DXdao’s total supply is 148,977 coins and its circulating supply is 49,320 coins. DXdao’s official message board is daotalk.org/c/daos/dx-dao/15 . DXdao’s official website is dxdao.eth.link . DXdao’s official Twitter account is @Dxdao_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DXdao is a collective that builds and governs decentralized products and services. Its current product suite features Omen, a prediction market; Swapr, a governance-enabled AMM; Mesa, a front-running resistant DEX; and Rails, a Layer 2 payment portal. DXdao uses a reputation-based governance system; meaning that voting power is non-transferrable and cannot be bought. DXD is an ERC20 token that powers the DXdao ecosystem and has a claim on a share of all revenue from DXdao products. DXdao is fully on-chain and minimizes its reliance on third-parties, controlling its products through ENS, and managing the treasury through binding, on-chain votes. DXdao aims to bring decentralization to DeFi and build resilient financial services for the world. Whitepaper”

Buying and Selling DXdao

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DXdao directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DXdao should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DXdao using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

