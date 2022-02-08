Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Cuts Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd decreased its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 14.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the second quarter worth $33,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the third quarter worth $40,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 255.3% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 117.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the third quarter worth $70,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SNPS shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Synopsys from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $395.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $350.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $375.64.

In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 6,516 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $2,280,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 6,053 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.12, for a total transaction of $2,107,170.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 236,722 shares of company stock valued at $85,114,661 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SNPS opened at $305.14 on Tuesday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $217.69 and a 1 year high of $377.60. The company has a market capitalization of $46.82 billion, a PE ratio of 63.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $337.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $325.12.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.04. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Synopsys’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 10th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

