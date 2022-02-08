Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Has $1.62 Million Stock Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KLAC. Graypoint LLC boosted its position in shares of KLA by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of KLA by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of KLA by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in shares of KLA by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of KLA by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get KLA alerts:

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total value of $1,640,916.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total value of $373,992.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $375.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $407.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $373.83. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $273.24 and a 1 year high of $457.12. The company has a market capitalization of $56.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.23.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.14. KLA had a return on equity of 79.07% and a net margin of 36.57%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 20.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.62%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KLAC. UBS Group increased their price target on KLA from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays increased their price target on KLA from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on KLA from $490.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on KLA from $440.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on KLA in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $515.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $453.00.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.