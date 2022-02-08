Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Makes New $1.97 Million Investment in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,590 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,970,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd owned about 0.10% of ESCO Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in ESCO Technologies by 54.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 4.3% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $292,000. 92.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ESE opened at $76.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63 and a beta of 1.11. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.19 and a 52 week high of $115.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.34 and a 200 day moving average of $86.26.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $205.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.18 million. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 6.98%. ESCO Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.85%.

ESE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. TheStreet raised shares of ESCO Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile

ESCO Technologies, Inc is a producer of engineered products and systems, which engages in the provision of utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications. It operates through the Aerospace & Defense (A&D), RF Shielding and Test, and Utility Solutions Group (USG) segments. The A&D segment designs and manufactures specialty filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications, unique filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites, custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines, products and systems to reduce vibration and/or acoustic signatures and otherwise reduce or obscure a vessel’s signature, and other communications, sealing, surface control and hydrodynamic related applications to enhance U.S.

