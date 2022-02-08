Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Sells 66 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd decreased its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,966 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $1,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in IQVIA by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 126 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. RE Advisers Corp increased its position in IQVIA by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 141 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in IQVIA during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 21.7% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 247 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of IQVIA in the third quarter worth $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IQV. KeyCorp raised their price target on IQVIA from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on IQVIA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on IQVIA from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Mizuho raised their price target on IQVIA from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on IQVIA from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.37.

Shares of IQV stock opened at $245.92 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $259.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $255.95. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.13 and a 12 month high of $285.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.42, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

In related news, Director John G. Danhakl acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $272.93 per share, with a total value of $2,729,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Connaughton sold 555,094 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.60, for a total value of $145,767,684.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

