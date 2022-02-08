Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) and AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) Financial Comparison

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) and AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Dynatrace alerts:

93.8% of Dynatrace shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.4% of AppFolio shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Dynatrace shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 36.0% of AppFolio shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Dynatrace and AppFolio’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dynatrace $703.51 million 19.16 $75.71 million $0.27 175.15 AppFolio $310.06 million 13.02 $158.40 million $0.06 1,940.33

AppFolio has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Dynatrace. Dynatrace is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AppFolio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Dynatrace has a beta of 1.44, meaning that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AppFolio has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Dynatrace and AppFolio, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dynatrace 0 3 14 0 2.82 AppFolio 0 1 0 0 2.00

Dynatrace currently has a consensus price target of $66.47, indicating a potential upside of 40.56%. AppFolio has a consensus price target of $122.00, indicating a potential upside of 4.79%. Given Dynatrace’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Dynatrace is more favorable than AppFolio.

Profitability

This table compares Dynatrace and AppFolio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dynatrace 8.99% 9.71% 5.08% AppFolio 0.55% 0.64% 0.47%

Summary

Dynatrace beats AppFolio on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc. offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users. It specializes in cloud ecosystem integration, incident and alert management integration, DevOps CI/CD integration, user experience and business intelligence insights. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

AppFolio Company Profile

AppFolio, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud-based software solutions. The firm caters to small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers the following solutions: AppFolio Property Manager, Tenant Screening Services, Maintenance Contact Center, Premium Leads, Tenant Debt Collections and MyCase. The company was founded by Brian Donahoo, Klaus Schauser and Jonathan Walker in 2006 and is headquartered in Santa Barbara, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.