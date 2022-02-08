DZ Bank Downgrades Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) to Sell

DZ Bank cut shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $225.00 target price on the social networking company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FB. Loop Capital cut shares of Meta Platforms from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $380.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $350.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. China Renaissance Securities cut Meta Platforms from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $415.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $350.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $301.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $345.53.

Meta Platforms stock opened at $224.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $625.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.28. Meta Platforms has a fifty-two week low of $224.01 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $320.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $339.36.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms will post 13.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.46, for a total transaction of $39,307.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 8,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total transaction of $2,814,342.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,473 shares of company stock valued at $8,361,245. 14.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FB. Willis Investment Counsel increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 10,352 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,599,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 186 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 821 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 1,093 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,342 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. 65.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

