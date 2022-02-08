Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.500-$10.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.740. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Eastman Chemical also updated its FY22 guidance to $9.50-10.00 EPS.

EMN stock traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $118.43. 1,241,788 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,430,787. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.69. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $98.24 and a one year high of $130.47. The company has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.06). Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. This is an increase from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.25%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Eastman Chemical in a report on Friday, November 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $126.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $119.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $135.17.

In other Eastman Chemical news, EVP Stephen Glenn Crawford sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

