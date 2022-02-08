eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Sold by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 288,504 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 62,367 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $20,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in eBay in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,125,000. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the third quarter worth approximately $1,864,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in eBay by 2.9% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 79,252 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $5,521,000 after buying an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in eBay by 5.5% during the second quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 74,850 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $5,255,000 after buying an additional 3,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in eBay during the third quarter worth approximately $2,025,000. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get eBay alerts:

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $58.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.95. The stock has a market cap of $38.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.51 and a 1 year high of $81.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EBAY shares. Cowen reduced their target price on eBay from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on eBay from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Guggenheim downgraded eBay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on eBay from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on eBay from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, eBay has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.71.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total value of $89,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $276,104.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,306 shares of company stock valued at $833,999 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.