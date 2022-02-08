Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Purchased by Ossiam

Ossiam boosted its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 1,744.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,791 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ECL. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ecolab by 1.3% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 23,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,848,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Ecolab by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 47,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,789,000 after purchasing an additional 5,409 shares during the period. AtonRa Partners boosted its stake in Ecolab by 127.9% in the 2nd quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 12,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 6,969 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Ecolab by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,056,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $217,700,000 after purchasing an additional 52,443 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Ecolab by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

ECL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a $235.00 target price for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.00.

In related news, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 17,913 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.48, for a total value of $4,253,979.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 13,819 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.37, for a total transaction of $3,142,026.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 47,591 shares of company stock worth $11,126,621 in the last 90 days. 1.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ecolab stock opened at $186.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $180.37 and a 1-year high of $238.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.17%.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

