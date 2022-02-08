Elevate Credit (ELVT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 15th. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Elevate Credit stock opened at $3.47 on Tuesday. Elevate Credit has a fifty-two week low of $2.54 and a fifty-two week high of $4.90. The stock has a market cap of $113.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.28 and a beta of 2.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.02.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ELVT. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevate Credit in the 3rd quarter worth $305,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Elevate Credit by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 31,325 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Elevate Credit in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. 49.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Elevate Credit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet lowered Elevate Credit from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Elevate Credit, Inc engages in provision of online financial services for subprime credit consumers. It offers online credit solutions to consumers in the U.S. and the United Kingdom who are not well-served by traditional bank products and who are looking for options than payday loans, title loans, pawn, and storefront installment loans.

