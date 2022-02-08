Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.500-$8.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $27.80 billion-$28.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $24.88 billion.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $236.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $302.00 to $293.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. DZ Bank raised Eli Lilly and from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $291.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $289.71.

LLY stock opened at $243.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.98 billion, a PE ratio of 39.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $254.96 and its 200-day moving average is $251.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Eli Lilly and has a 1 year low of $178.58 and a 1 year high of $283.90.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.89 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 102.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.75 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.37%.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total value of $55,739,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Eli Lilly and stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,822,819 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 289,490 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.40% of Eli Lilly and worth $877,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

