Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,503,184 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 51,921 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.17% of Enbridge worth $139,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ENB. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enbridge in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Enbridge by 222.4% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Enbridge in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Enbridge by 84.3% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 846 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co boosted its position in Enbridge by 129.5% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 886 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENB stock opened at $43.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $87.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.09. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.78 and a 1-year high of $43.52.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.673 dividend. This represents a $2.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.27%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ENB shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. CIBC upped their price objective on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$54.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Enbridge has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.53.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

