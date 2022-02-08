Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.32 Billion

Analysts expect Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) to report sales of $1.32 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Encompass Health’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.34 billion and the lowest is $1.29 billion. Encompass Health reported sales of $1.23 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Encompass Health will report full year sales of $5.43 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.32 billion to $5.46 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $5.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.72 billion to $5.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Encompass Health.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.08). Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Encompass Health’s revenue was up 832.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. TheStreet cut shares of Encompass Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Encompass Health from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Encompass Health from $102.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.22.

Encompass Health stock traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.50. 960,731 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,127,589. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.23. Encompass Health has a 12 month low of $56.31 and a 12 month high of $89.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.04. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.02.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 10,966 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Encompass Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $717,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Encompass Health by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in Encompass Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $299,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

