Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Shares Purchased by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,105 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EHC. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Encompass Health by 942.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,031,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,477,000 after acquiring an additional 932,445 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Encompass Health by 5,687.8% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 612,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,886,000 after acquiring an additional 602,400 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Encompass Health by 77.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 878,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,510,000 after acquiring an additional 384,400 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Encompass Health by 346.5% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 356,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,827,000 after buying an additional 276,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Encompass Health by 54.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 752,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,477,000 after buying an additional 265,263 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

EHC stock opened at $59.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Encompass Health Co. has a 52-week low of $56.31 and a 52-week high of $89.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.04. The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.02.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.08). Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Encompass Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 832.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Encompass Health from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Encompass Health from $84.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Encompass Health from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Encompass Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.22.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

