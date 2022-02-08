Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.830-$4.190 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.360. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.38 billion-$5.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.50 billion.

Shares of NYSE EHC traded up $1.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $61.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,127,588. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.23. Encompass Health has a 12 month low of $56.31 and a 12 month high of $89.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.04. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.02.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.08). Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Encompass Health’s revenue was up 832.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Encompass Health will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Encompass Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Encompass Health from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $102.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Encompass Health currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $83.22.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Encompass Health stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 670,104 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 144,463 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.67% of Encompass Health worth $52,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

