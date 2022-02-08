Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.98.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EXK. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Endeavour Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$8.25 to C$8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$5.25 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Endeavour Silver stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.80. The stock had a trading volume of 34,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,786,250. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.53. Endeavour Silver has a twelve month low of $3.35 and a twelve month high of $7.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 4.03. The firm has a market cap of $648.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 1.43.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.05). Endeavour Silver had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 19.34%. The company had revenue of $34.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.63 million.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,800,963 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $19,593,000 after acquiring an additional 988,813 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Endeavour Silver by 105.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,138,081 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $13,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,538 shares during the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its position in Endeavour Silver by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 757,920 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,102,000 after purchasing an additional 6,273 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Endeavour Silver by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 685,873 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 75,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Endeavour Silver in the 3rd quarter worth $2,638,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.96% of the company’s stock.

About Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include Terronera property in Jalisco, El Compas property, Guanacevi Mine in Durango, Bolanitos Mines in Guanajuato, and Parral project in Chihuahua, Mexico.

