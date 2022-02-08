Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $7.11

Shares of Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.11 and last traded at $7.19, with a volume of 956835 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.30.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Enel in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Enel in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Enel from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Enel in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Enel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enel has an average rating of “Buy”.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $0.119 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.02%. Enel’s payout ratio is 85.71%.

Enel Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ENLAY)

Enel SpA engages in the electricity generation and distribution and distribution of natural gas. Its products include green power: production of energy from renewable sources; thermal generation: produces electricity for grids; infrastructure and networks: operates power networks; energy supply: energy to homes and businesses; and global trading that manages integrated portfolios that involve hedging activities to reduce risk and regulate energy supply.

