Enerflex (OTCMKTS:ENRFF) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Enerflex (OTCMKTS:ENRFF) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

ENRFF has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Enerflex from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Enerflex from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Enerflex from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Enerflex presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Get Enerflex alerts:

ENRFF opened at $6.18 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.54. Enerflex has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $8.93.

Enerflex Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment for gas compression facilities, power plants and other industrial institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canada, USA and Rest of World. The firm’s expertise encompasses field production facilities, compression and natural gas processing plants, gas lift compression, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions serving the natural gas production industry.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enerflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.