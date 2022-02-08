Enerflex (TSE:EFX) Upgraded at National Bankshares

National Bankshares upgraded shares of Enerflex (TSE:EFX) from a sector perform rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has C$10.75 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on EFX. Stifel Firstegy lowered shares of Enerflex from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Enerflex to C$12.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Enerflex from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$13.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$11.56.

EFX stock opened at C$7.86 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.21. The firm has a market capitalization of C$704.88 million and a PE ratio of 15.12. Enerflex has a 12 month low of C$6.25 and a 12 month high of C$11.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.06, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This is an increase from Enerflex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Enerflex’s payout ratio is 15.38%.

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, reconfiguration, and repackaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

