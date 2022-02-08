Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $14.00 target price on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Enerplus Corporation, formerly known as Enerplus Resources, is an independent oil and gas production company with resources across Western Canada and the United States. The Company’s resource plays include shallow gas/coal bed methane, tight gas, crude oil waterfloods, Bakken/Tight oil and oil sands located in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba. Enerplus Corporation is based in Alberta, Canada. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ERF. Scotiabank cut shares of Enerplus from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$14.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enerplus has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.17.

Shares of NYSE ERF opened at $11.91 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.35 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Enerplus has a 1 year low of $3.79 and a 1 year high of $12.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.76 and its 200 day moving average is $8.76.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ERF. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Enerplus by 24.5% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,599,542 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $92,751,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279,400 shares in the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP grew its stake in Enerplus by 66.7% during the third quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 5,000,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $40,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Enerplus during the second quarter valued at $12,942,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in Enerplus by 175.0% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,325,792 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $10,609,000 after acquiring an additional 843,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Enerplus by 237.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 914,930 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $7,322,000 after acquiring an additional 643,976 shares in the last quarter. 50.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

