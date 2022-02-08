EnerVest Ltd. Has $333.30 Million Holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

EnerVest Ltd. reduced its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,735,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,268,820 shares during the quarter. Magnolia Oil & Gas accounts for approximately 100.0% of EnerVest Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. EnerVest Ltd. owned approximately 7.94% of Magnolia Oil & Gas worth $333,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the third quarter valued at about $1,419,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 3.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 55,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the third quarter worth about $3,138,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 67.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,429,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,429,000 after purchasing an additional 573,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the third quarter worth about $238,000.

MGY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

In related news, Director Ltd. Enervest sold 7,455,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $156,572,115.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MGY opened at $21.94 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.47. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 2.30. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 52 week low of $9.54 and a 52 week high of $23.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. This is a positive change from Magnolia Oil & Gas’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.08. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.52%.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

