Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.14.

ESVIF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$1.65 to C$2.20 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. CIBC lifted their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th.

OTCMKTS ESVIF opened at $1.76 on Tuesday. Ensign Energy Services has a 1-year low of $0.84 and a 1-year high of $2.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.46.

Ensign Energy Services, Inc engages in the provision oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and International. Its services include drilling, directional drilling, and well servicing. The company was founded on March 31, 1987 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

