Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $15.64 Million Stock Holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 644,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134,834 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.13% of Discovery worth $15,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hi Line Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Discovery by 32.2% in the third quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC now owns 529,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,856,000 after buying an additional 129,005 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp raised its holdings in shares of Discovery by 14.3% during the third quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Discovery by 33.4% during the third quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 321,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,840,000 after acquiring an additional 80,415 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of Discovery by 152.1% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 39,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 23,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smead Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Discovery by 11.5% during the third quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,989,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,552,000 after buying an additional 307,957 shares in the last quarter. 54.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Discovery stock opened at $28.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 1.19. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.86 and a 52 week high of $66.70.

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

